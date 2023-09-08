EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 496,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,310,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

EVgo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,101 shares of company stock valued at $265,904. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

