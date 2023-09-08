FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $200.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.16 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

