Fetch.ai Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $201.95 million and $33.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,483,964 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.