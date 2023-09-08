Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

