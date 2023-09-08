Financial Architects Inc Acquires 4,632 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,147,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,181,000 after purchasing an additional 448,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.89 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

