Financial Architects Inc Buys 158 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.29.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.5 %

AWK stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

