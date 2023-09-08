Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,272,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,336,000 after buying an additional 194,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

