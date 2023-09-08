Financial Architects Inc Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

