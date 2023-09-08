Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

