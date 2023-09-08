Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.