Financial Architects Inc Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

