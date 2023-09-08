Financial Architects Inc Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

