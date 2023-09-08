Financial Survey: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) versus Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 4.78% 21.99% 9.60% BlueLinx 3.80% 23.13% 9.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Machinery and BlueLinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 4 0 2.80 BlueLinx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. BlueLinx has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than BlueLinx.

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and BlueLinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.29 $101.87 million $5.19 5.52 BlueLinx $4.45 billion 0.18 $296.18 million $14.52 5.97

BlueLinx has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlueLinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlueLinx beats Titan Machinery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

