First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

First Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.93%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Capital by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

