First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.