First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

FSFG stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

