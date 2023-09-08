First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

