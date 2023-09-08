First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 159,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 84,785 shares.The stock last traded at $61.97 and had previously closed at $62.11.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after acquiring an additional 208,763 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 144.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,596,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.