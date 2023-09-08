First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,295 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.