First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 192,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 94,733 shares.The stock last traded at $153.41 and had previously closed at $153.87.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 536,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,018,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 81,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 221,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,141 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

