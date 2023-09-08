First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 192,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 94,733 shares.The stock last traded at $153.41 and had previously closed at $153.87.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
