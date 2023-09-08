First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after buying an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.