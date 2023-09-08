First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEED opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.