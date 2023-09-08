First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,842,800. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

