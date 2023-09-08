Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $27.10. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 99,028 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.