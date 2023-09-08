Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.