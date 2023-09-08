FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.56.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth $7,054,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $719,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

