Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 465,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 307,051 shares.The stock last traded at $27.31 and had previously closed at $27.25.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.
About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF
The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
