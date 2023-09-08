Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $49,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,036,576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 133,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $34,774,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 434,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

