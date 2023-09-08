Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.67. 193,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,211,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.
