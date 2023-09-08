G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

GIII traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.56. 144,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

