G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,474.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

