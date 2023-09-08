GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 150.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $105,798,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $98,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 132,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

