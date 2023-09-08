GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 514.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,950 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises 2.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 680,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

