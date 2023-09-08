Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $550.52. The company had a trading volume of 91,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.75. The firm has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

