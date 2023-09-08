Gabelli Funds LLC Has $41.57 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 313,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Halliburton worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

