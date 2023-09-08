Gabelli Funds LLC Has $42.26 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.85% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $42,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,408. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

