Gabelli Funds LLC Has $47.52 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 514,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,093. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

