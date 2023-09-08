Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $443.12. 533,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.18 and its 200 day moving average is $379.87. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

