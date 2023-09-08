Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $39,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.85. 79,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.