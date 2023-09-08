Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $51,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 419,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

