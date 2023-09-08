Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.62% of Donaldson worth $48,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 11,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

