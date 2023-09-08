Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $43,864,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

