Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,334 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $60,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HRI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.00. 5,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

