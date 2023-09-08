Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $43,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,618,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,582. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

