Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $59,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average of $370.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.