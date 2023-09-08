Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 52,115 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,115 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $48,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

