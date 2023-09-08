Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $45,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 271,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,756. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

