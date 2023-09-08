Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $67,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 89,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

