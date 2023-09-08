Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $76,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.