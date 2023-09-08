Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

